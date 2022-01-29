BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Trims Stock Position in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lessened its stake in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,338,692 shares of the company’s stock after selling 244,384 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp owned about 0.23% of Nutrien worth $86,785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new stake in Nutrien in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Nutrien during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Nutrien during the 3rd quarter worth $67,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nutrien during the 3rd quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Nutrien during the 3rd quarter worth $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Nutrien alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Nutrien from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Nutrien in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Nutrien from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Barclays set a $84.00 price target on shares of Nutrien and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.76.

NYSE:NTR opened at $68.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $38.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $70.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.63. Nutrien Ltd. has a 12-month low of $49.10 and a 12-month high of $77.35.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. Nutrien had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Nutrien Ltd. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.46%.

Nutrien Profile

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

Featured Story: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.