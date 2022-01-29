BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Trims Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lessened its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 372,307 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 954 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Visa were worth $82,931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,254 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. IPG Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,916 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $916,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its stake in shares of Visa by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 13,037 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,071,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,369 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,296 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.27, for a total value of $1,757,430.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.44, for a total value of $2,377,840.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,386 shares of company stock valued at $6,485,801. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $228.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $190.10 and a 52-week high of $252.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $210.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $222.27. The company has a market capitalization of $438.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.97.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.11. Visa had a net margin of 51.07% and a return on equity of 37.62%. The business had revenue of $7.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.64%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Visa from $288.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Mizuho cut shares of Visa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $255.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $266.92.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

