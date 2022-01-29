British Land (LON:BLND) Rating Reiterated by Morgan Stanley

British Land (LON:BLND)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Digital Look reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on BLND. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on British Land from GBX 618 ($8.34) to GBX 650 ($8.77) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Liberum Capital boosted their target price on British Land from GBX 585 ($7.89) to GBX 630 ($8.50) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.75) target price on shares of British Land in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.75) target price on shares of British Land in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.75) target price on shares of British Land in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, British Land has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 538.33 ($7.26).

Shares of British Land stock traded down GBX 1.20 ($0.02) during trading on Friday, hitting GBX 546 ($7.37). The stock had a trading volume of 7,018,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,153,198. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.10, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of £5.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 73.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 530.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 517.71. British Land has a fifty-two week low of GBX 434.97 ($5.87) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 563.80 ($7.61).

In related news, insider Loraine Woodhouse purchased 4,724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 526 ($7.10) per share, for a total transaction of £24,848.24 ($33,524.34). Insiders acquired 4,780 shares of company stock worth $2,514,445 in the last 90 days.

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on London Offices and Retail around the UK. We own or manage a portfolio valued at Â£13.7bn (British Land share: Â£10.3bn) as at 30 September 2020 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies. Our strategy is to provide places which meet the needs of our customers and respond to changing lifestyles – Places People Prefer.

