Brokerages Anticipate Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGRX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.58 Million

Posted by on Jan 29th, 2022

Analysts expect Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGRX) to announce sales of $1.58 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Agile Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.45 million and the highest estimate coming in at $1.70 million. Agile Therapeutics reported sales of $750,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 110.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, March 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Agile Therapeutics will report full year sales of $4.17 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.04 million to $4.30 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $20.33 million, with estimates ranging from $15.05 million to $25.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Agile Therapeutics.

Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 million. Agile Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2,072.43% and a negative return on equity of 231.16%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.18) EPS.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AGRX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Agile Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Agile Therapeutics from $3.50 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.38.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AGRX. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Agile Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $2,000,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Agile Therapeutics by 3,348.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 769,445 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 747,131 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Agile Therapeutics by 117.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 835,559 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 451,948 shares during the period. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Agile Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $321,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agile Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $291,000. 26.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AGRX opened at $0.33 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. Agile Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.28 and a 1-year high of $3.77.

About Agile Therapeutics

Agile Therapeutics, Inc is a healthcare company, which engages in the development and commercialization of transdermal patch. Its lead product candidate, Twirla, also known as AG200-15, is an investigational low-dose, non-daily prescription contraceptive. The company was founded by Chien Te Yen on December 22, 1997 and is headquartered in Princeton, NJ.

