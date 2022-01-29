Brokerages Anticipate Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.92 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK) to report sales of $5.92 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Blink Charging’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.52 million to $6.94 million. Blink Charging posted sales of $2.45 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 141.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, March 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Blink Charging will report full year sales of $18.89 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $17.51 million to $19.93 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $31.54 million, with estimates ranging from $27.00 million to $35.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Blink Charging.

Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.12). Blink Charging had a negative return on equity of 24.20% and a negative net margin of 285.50%. The firm had revenue of $6.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.12) EPS.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BLNK. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Blink Charging from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. HC Wainwright upgraded Blink Charging from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Blink Charging from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Blink Charging in a report on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Roth Capital raised Blink Charging from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $35.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, November 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.50.

In other news, Director Donald Engel sold 10,000 shares of Blink Charging stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total value of $415,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 100,000 shares of company stock worth $4,376,500 over the last 90 days. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Blink Charging by 0.9% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 50,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Blink Charging by 24.0% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Blink Charging by 8.5% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in Blink Charging by 3.4% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 19,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Blink Charging by 140.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.88% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BLNK opened at $18.89 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.82. The company has a market cap of $797.16 million, a P/E ratio of -17.17 and a beta of 3.51. Blink Charging has a one year low of $17.93 and a one year high of $60.60.

Blink Charging Co engages in the operation and provision of electric vehicle, charging equipment, and networked EV charging services. Its product line and services include Blink EV charging network, charging equipment, also known as electric vehicle supply equipment, and EV charging services. The company was founded by Michael D.

