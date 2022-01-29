Brokerages Anticipate Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) Will Announce Earnings of $0.01 Per Share

Analysts predict that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) will post $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Ceridian HCM’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.01) and the highest is $0.03. Ceridian HCM reported earnings per share of $0.09 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 88.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ceridian HCM will report full-year earnings of $0.22 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.23. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.24 to $0.47. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Ceridian HCM.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.14. Ceridian HCM had a negative return on equity of 1.86% and a negative net margin of 8.62%. The firm had revenue of $257.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.72 million.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CDAY shares. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Ceridian HCM in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ceridian HCM from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Ceridian HCM from $150.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Ceridian HCM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $135.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ceridian HCM has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.92.

In other news, EVP William Everett Mcdonald sold 8,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.22, for a total transaction of $1,069,425.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Leagh Erin Turner sold 6,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.15, for a total transaction of $493,716.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 548,812 shares of company stock worth $58,294,328 in the last 90 days. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CDAY. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Ceridian HCM by 73.9% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,396,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,854,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018,465 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 507.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,157,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,306,000 after buying an additional 966,526 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Ceridian HCM by 49.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,358,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,911,000 after acquiring an additional 778,462 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,321,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,096,000 after acquiring an additional 685,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,719,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,726,000 after acquiring an additional 587,825 shares during the period.

Ceridian HCM stock traded up $3.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $71.87. The stock had a trading volume of 1,436,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,611,273. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.83. Ceridian HCM has a 52 week low of $67.58 and a 52 week high of $130.37. The stock has a market cap of $10.88 billion, a PE ratio of -128.34 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

About Ceridian HCM

Ceridian HCM Holding, Inc engages in the development of human capital management software. It offers Dayforce, Powerpay, and Bureau products and services. The Dayforce provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality. The Powerpay is a cloud HR and payroll solution for the Canadian small business market, through both direct sales and established partner channels.

