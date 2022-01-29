Brokerages Anticipate Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBCP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $84.01 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBCP) will report sales of $84.01 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Concrete Pumping’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $84.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $83.43 million. Concrete Pumping reported sales of $70.42 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Concrete Pumping will report full year sales of $363.87 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $362.84 million to $364.90 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $388.00 million, with estimates ranging from $387.00 million to $389.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Concrete Pumping.

Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 11th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.05). Concrete Pumping had a positive return on equity of 3.36% and a negative net margin of 4.77%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Concrete Pumping from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Concrete Pumping from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Concrete Pumping by 55.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 11,026 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Concrete Pumping by 1.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,481,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,549,000 after buying an additional 21,089 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Concrete Pumping by 194.5% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,401,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,874,000 after buying an additional 925,944 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Concrete Pumping in the 2nd quarter valued at $138,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Concrete Pumping by 163.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 204,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after purchasing an additional 126,594 shares during the last quarter. 34.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BBCP stock opened at $8.03 on Friday. Concrete Pumping has a one year low of $5.42 and a one year high of $9.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $455.04 million, a PE ratio of -24.33 and a beta of 1.12.

Concrete Pumping Company Profile

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc provides concrete pumping and waste management services in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers concrete pumping services to general contractors and concrete finishing companies in the commercial, infrastructure, and residential sectors under the Brundage-Bone and Camfaud brands; and industrial cleanup and containment services primarily to customers in the construction industry under the Eco-Pan brand.

