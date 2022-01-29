Brokerages Anticipate Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE) to Post $0.40 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE) to report earnings of $0.40 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Hope Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.38 to $0.41. Hope Bancorp posted earnings of $0.35 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 14.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 26th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hope Bancorp will report full year earnings of $1.60 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.42 to $1.70. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.63 to $2.00. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Hope Bancorp.
Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $146.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.90 million. Hope Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 29.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of Hope Bancorp by 48.9% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in Hope Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Hope Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Hope Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $140,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Hope Bancorp by 67.5% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 4,826 shares in the last quarter. 83.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Hope Bancorp stock remained flat at $$16.69 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 741,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 856,328. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.46. Hope Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $11.05 and a fifty-two week high of $17.68.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 2nd. Hope Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.36%.
About Hope Bancorp
Hope Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary, Bank of Hope. The firm offers core business banking products for small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. Its products and services include certificate of deposit, online banking, bill payment, mobile banking, credits card, and mortgage loans.
See Also: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hope Bancorp (HOPE)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Hope Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hope Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.