Brokerages Anticipate Immunic, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX) to Post -$0.73 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Immunic, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX) will report earnings per share of ($0.73) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Immunic’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.78) and the highest is ($0.66). Immunic reported earnings of ($0.46) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 58.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Immunic will report full year earnings of ($3.88) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.95) to ($3.78). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($3.38) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.98) to ($2.61). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Immunic.

Get Immunic alerts:

Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.05. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.70) earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently commented on IMUX. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective on shares of Immunic in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Immunic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Immunic in a report on Monday, December 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.50.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IMUX. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Immunic during the second quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Immunic by 165.3% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Immunic by 158.0% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 5,639 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Immunic by 53.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,126,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,808,000 after purchasing an additional 391,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Immunic by 53.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 62,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 21,995 shares during the last quarter. 49.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Immunic stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.27. The company had a trading volume of 156,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 370,668. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.45. The firm has a market cap of $295.83 million, a PE ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 2.03. Immunic has a fifty-two week low of $6.96 and a fifty-two week high of $28.21.

About Immunic

Immunic, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies aimed at treating chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases. It focuses on ulcerative colitis, Crohn’s disease, relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis, and psoriasis. The firm’s products include IMU-838, IMU-935, and IMU-856.

Recommended Story: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Immunic (IMUX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Immunic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immunic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.