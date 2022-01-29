Brokerages Anticipate The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (NASDAQ:WTER) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $15.00 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (NASDAQ:WTER) will post $15.00 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Alkaline Water’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $14.00 million and the highest is $16.00 million. Alkaline Water posted sales of $10.18 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 47.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alkaline Water will report full-year sales of $62.38 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $62.37 million to $62.40 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $80.66 million, with estimates ranging from $74.00 million to $87.32 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Alkaline Water.

Alkaline Water (NASDAQ:WTER) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.06). Alkaline Water had a negative return on equity of 308.84% and a negative net margin of 52.61%. The business had revenue of $15.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.00 million.

Shares of Alkaline Water stock opened at $1.03 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.22 and its 200-day moving average is $1.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.46 million, a PE ratio of -3.32 and a beta of 2.00. Alkaline Water has a 12-month low of $0.96 and a 12-month high of $2.35.

The Alkaline Water Co, Inc engages in the business of distributing, marketing and selling of bottled alkaline water in the Untied States of America. It offers retail consumers bottled alkaline water in 1-gallon, 3-liter, 1.5-liter, 1-liter, 700ml, and 500ml sizes under the trade name Alkaline88. The firm also offers retail consumers flavor infused bottled water in the 500-milliliter size in six flavors: Raspberry, Watermelon, Lemon, Lemon Lime, Peach Mango, and Blood Orange.

