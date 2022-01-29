Brokerages Anticipate Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $15.02 Million

Equities analysts expect Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH) to post sales of $15.02 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Theravance Biopharma’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $11.54 million and the highest estimate coming in at $16.79 million. Theravance Biopharma reported sales of $18.73 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 19.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Theravance Biopharma will report full year sales of $54.73 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $51.91 million to $57.16 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $85.53 million, with estimates ranging from $59.32 million to $110.06 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Theravance Biopharma.

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $13.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.55 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.16) EPS.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Theravance Biopharma from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $7.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Theravance Biopharma in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Theravance Biopharma during the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Theravance Biopharma during the 2nd quarter worth about $117,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Theravance Biopharma by 57.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,905 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 3,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Theravance Biopharma during the 3rd quarter worth about $78,000. 81.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TBPH stock opened at $8.76 on Friday. Theravance Biopharma has a 12-month low of $6.10 and a 12-month high of $22.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $645.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.82 and a 200-day moving average of $10.06.

About Theravance Biopharma

Theravance Biopharma, Inc is a diversified biopharmaceutical company primarily focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of organ-selective medicines. Its purpose is to pioneer a new generation of small molecule drugs designed to better meet patient needs. Its research is focused in the areas of inflammation and immunology.

In pursuit of its purpose, Theravance Biopharma applies insights and innovation at each stage of its business and utilizes its internal capabilities and those of partners around the world.

