Brokerages Expect Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) Will Announce Earnings of $0.59 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) will announce earnings of $0.59 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Cadence Bancorporation’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.54 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.63. Cadence Bancorporation posted earnings per share of $0.73 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 19.2%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cadence Bancorporation will report full-year earnings of $2.75 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.58 to $2.91. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.97 to $3.30. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Cadence Bancorporation.

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.71). Cadence Bancorporation had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 26.11%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Cadence Bancorporation in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Cadence Bancorporation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Cadence Bancorporation from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Cadence Bancorporation from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cadence Bancorporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cadence Bancorporation currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cadence Bancorporation by 3.3% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 25,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its stake in Cadence Bancorporation by 5.7% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 14,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cadence Bancorporation by 5.9% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 16,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in Cadence Bancorporation during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Bancorporation in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 68.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CADE stock opened at $30.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.44. Cadence Bancorporation has a one year low of $27.25 and a one year high of $34.24. The stock has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 1.12.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a boost from Cadence Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. Cadence Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.99%.

Cadence Bancorporation Company Profile

Cadence Bank provides banking and financial solutions to consumers, businesses and corporations. Its services and products include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, lending, asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, correspondent banking, SBA lending, foreign exchange, wealth management, investment and trust services, financial planning, retirement plan management, and personal and business insurance.

