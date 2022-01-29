Brokerages Expect CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW) to Announce $0.44 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.44 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for CoreCivic’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.42 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.47. CoreCivic posted earnings of $0.63 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 30.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that CoreCivic will report full year earnings of $1.82 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $1.84. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.78 to $1.97. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for CoreCivic.

CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.07. CoreCivic had a negative net margin of 5.73% and a positive return on equity of 5.03%. The firm had revenue of $471.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE CXW opened at $9.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. CoreCivic has a 52 week low of $6.81 and a 52 week high of $12.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.39 and its 200 day moving average is $9.89. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.20 and a beta of 1.03.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of CoreCivic in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in CoreCivic during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in CoreCivic during the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in CoreCivic during the 2nd quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in CoreCivic during the 2nd quarter valued at $109,000. 82.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CoreCivic Company Profile

CoreCivic, Inc operates as a government solutions company, which engages in the development and management of prisons and other correctional facilities. It operates through the following segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties segments. The CoreCivic Safety segment consists of correctional and detention facilities.

