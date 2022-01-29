Brokerages Expect Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) to Post -$0.91 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) to post earnings per share of ($0.91) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Exact Sciences’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.73) and the lowest is ($1.17). Exact Sciences reported earnings of ($0.09) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 911.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Exact Sciences will report full year earnings of ($3.14) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.37) to ($2.93). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($3.40) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.20) to ($2.44). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Exact Sciences.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The medical research company reported ($0.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $456.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $429.04 million. Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 11.53% and a negative net margin of 46.14%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.36) EPS.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $145.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $160.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $144.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $125.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $120.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Exact Sciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.23.

EXAS stock opened at $70.18 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $78.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.27. Exact Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $66.80 and a fifty-two week high of $158.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.12 and a beta of 1.22.

In other Exact Sciences news, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 16,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.88, for a total value of $1,588,637.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AtonRa Partners increased its position in Exact Sciences by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. AtonRa Partners now owns 9,769 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG increased its position in Exact Sciences by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 2,498 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Exact Sciences by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,420 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Exact Sciences by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 21,650 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,066,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Exact Sciences by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,204 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. 90.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exact Sciences

EXACT Sciences Corp. is a molecular diagnostics company, which focuses on the early detection and prevention of colorectal cancer. It developed Cologuard, a screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. The company was founded on February 10, 1995 and is headquartered in Madison, WI.

