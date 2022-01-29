Brokerages Expect Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $35.02 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Ford Motor (NYSE:F) to report $35.02 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Ford Motor’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $34.46 billion and the highest is $35.57 billion. Ford Motor reported sales of $33.20 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Ford Motor will report full-year sales of $124.80 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $122.59 billion to $126.46 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $147.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $139.83 billion to $162.43 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Ford Motor.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.24. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 2.10%. The business had revenue of $33.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. Ford Motor’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Ford Motor from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Ford Motor from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Citigroup raised their price target on Ford Motor from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Benchmark raised their price target on Ford Motor from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.91.

Shares of NYSE F opened at $19.54 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.05. Ford Motor has a 1-year low of $10.36 and a 1-year high of $25.87. The firm has a market cap of $78.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is 57.14%.

In related news, Director Alexandra Ford English purchased 38,789 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.33 per share, with a total value of $749,791.37. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider William Clay Ford, Jr. purchased 412,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.62 per share, for a total transaction of $8,505,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 103,088 shares of company stock worth $2,090,456. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ford Motor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in Ford Motor during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Ford Motor during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Ford Motor by 73.3% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,338 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Ford Motor during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors own 50.65% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and servicing of Ford cars, Lincoln vehicles. The Mobility segment includes Ford Smart Mobility LLC and autonomous vehicles business.

Recommended Story: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ford Motor (F)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.