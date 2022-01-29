Brokerages Expect Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $98.47 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) will post sales of $98.47 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Guardant Health’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $94.61 million and the highest estimate coming in at $102.26 million. Guardant Health posted sales of $78.32 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 25.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Guardant Health will report full-year sales of $364.39 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $360.15 million to $369.03 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $481.04 million, with estimates ranging from $446.93 million to $507.72 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Guardant Health.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $94.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.59 million. Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 118.80% and a negative return on equity of 44.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.78) EPS.

GH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $159.00 target price on shares of Guardant Health in a research note on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Guardant Health from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 27th. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Guardant Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.00.

Shares of Guardant Health stock opened at $62.75 on Friday. Guardant Health has a one year low of $59.57 and a one year high of $181.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.49 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 15.57 and a quick ratio of 15.33.

In other news, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 4,934 shares of Guardant Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.08, for a total value of $424,718.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Helmy Eltoukhy acquired 54,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $94.36 per share, with a total value of $5,142,620.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,802 shares of company stock valued at $1,421,239. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Guardant Health by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,627,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,071,448,000 after buying an additional 486,607 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Guardant Health by 31.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,560,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315,317 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 0.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,555,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,554,000 after buying an additional 30,319 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 144.9% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,286,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,902,000 after buying an additional 3,128,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP lifted its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 15.0% in the third quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 4,894,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,916,000 after buying an additional 638,573 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

About Guardant Health

Guardant Health, Inc is a precision oncology company, which engages in treatment of cancer through use of proprietary blood-based tests, vast data sets, and advanced analytics. Its solutions include treatment selection, recurrence detection, and early detection. The company was founded by Helmy Eltoukhy, AmirAli H.

