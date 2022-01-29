Brokerages Expect Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $894.07 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) will announce $894.07 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Nielsen’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $894.00 million and the highest is $894.13 million. Nielsen posted sales of $1.67 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 46.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Nielsen will report full-year sales of $3.50 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $3.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.60 billion to $3.67 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Nielsen.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $882.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $869.24 million. Nielsen had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 21.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial lowered Nielsen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $25.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday. TheStreet raised Nielsen from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Nielsen from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Nielsen from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $23.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NLSN. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Nielsen during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Nielsen by 194.1% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,320 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,191 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Nielsen during the second quarter worth about $173,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Nielsen during the second quarter worth about $177,000. Finally, Systematic Alpha Investments LLC bought a new stake in Nielsen during the third quarter worth about $164,000. 99.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nielsen stock opened at $18.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 1.43. Nielsen has a 52 week low of $17.82 and a 52 week high of $28.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.26 and a 200-day moving average of $21.18.

Nielsen Holdings Plc engages in the provision of global marketing data collection and analytics services. It operates through the Connect, Media, and Corporate business segments. The Connect segment consists principally of market research information and analytical services. The Media segment handles television, radio, online and mobile audience and advertising measurement, and corresponding analytics.

