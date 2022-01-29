Brokerages Expect SEMrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR) to Post -$0.04 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that SEMrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR) will report earnings per share of ($0.04) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for SEMrush’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.04) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.05). The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that SEMrush will report full-year earnings of ($0.02) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.03) to ($0.02). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.01) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.03) to $0.01. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for SEMrush.

Several analysts have commented on SEMR shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of SEMrush from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of SEMrush from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of SEMrush from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of SEMrush in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of SEMrush from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SEMrush presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.56.

In other SEMrush news, insider Eugenie Levin sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.61, for a total value of $123,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, COO Dmitry Melnikov sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.68, for a total transaction of $9,840,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 692,410 shares of company stock worth $14,669,368 over the last three months.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in SEMrush by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 16,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of SEMrush during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SEMrush by 38.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,054 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of SEMrush during the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SEMrush by 5.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 88,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,036,000 after purchasing an additional 4,617 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SEMR stock opened at $16.00 on Friday. SEMrush has a 52 week low of $10.62 and a 52 week high of $32.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.03.

SEMrush Holdings, Inc develops online visibility management software as a service (SaaS) platform. It helps businesses to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media, and competitive research campaigns. The company offers insights and solutions to build, manage, and measure campaigns across various marketing channels.

