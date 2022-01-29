Brokerages Expect Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) to Announce -$1.30 Earnings Per Share

Analysts predict that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) will post earnings of ($1.30) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.25) and the lowest is ($1.59). Zentalis Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($1.01) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 28.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($4.26) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.45) to ($4.09). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($5.51) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.98) to ($1.12). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Zentalis Pharmaceuticals.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.31) by $1.22.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $89.00 price target on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.17.

NASDAQ ZNTL opened at $51.90 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $72.56 and its 200-day moving average is $67.74. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $34.48 and a one year high of $87.19. The firm has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.10 and a beta of 1.76.

In other news, SVP Dimitris Voliotis sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.63, for a total value of $606,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony Y. Sun sold 10,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.44, for a total transaction of $852,758.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 154,413 shares of company stock worth $11,513,040 over the last three months. Insiders own 21.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 200.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,259,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,409,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175,322 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 8.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,662,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,431,000 after buying an additional 506,183 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 13,050.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 507,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,983,000 after buying an additional 503,339 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 18.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,755,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,645,000 after buying an additional 435,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,202,000. 90.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidates are the ZN-c5, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative, or advanced or metastatic breast cancer; and ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, as well as in Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in patients with advanced ovarian cancer.

