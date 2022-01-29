Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) Short Interest Update

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 742,200 shares, a decline of 50.5% from the December 31st total of 1,500,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 328,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $58.25. The stock had a trading volume of 315,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 376,275. The stock has a market cap of $17.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.72 and a beta of 0.79. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a 12 month low of $50.00 and a 12 month high of $62.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $58.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.27.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.16). Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 5.27%. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.58%.

BIP has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.30.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 46.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 868 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the second quarter valued at $51,000. Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 1,204.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 93.3% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,040 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP is an infrastructure company, which engages in the management of diversified portfolio of infrastructure assets that will generate sustainable and growing distributions over the long-term for unit holders. It operates through the following segments: Utilities, Transport, Energy, Data Infrastructure, and Corporate.

