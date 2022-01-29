BSC Station (BSCS) 24 Hour Volume Hits $680,567.00

BSC Station (CURRENCY:BSCS) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. One BSC Station coin can now be purchased for about $0.10 or 0.00000274 BTC on exchanges. BSC Station has a market cap of $3.84 million and $680,567.00 worth of BSC Station was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, BSC Station has traded 20.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002639 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001622 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.57 or 0.00048970 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,555.25 or 0.06738818 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37,888.03 or 0.99919829 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.86 or 0.00052368 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00006972 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003179 BTC.

BSC Station Coin Profile

BSC Station’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 36,903,908 coins. BSC Station’s official Twitter account is @bscstation

Buying and Selling BSC Station

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BSC Station directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BSC Station should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BSC Station using one of the exchanges listed above.

