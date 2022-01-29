Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) Shares Sold by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 144,054 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 9,273 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Bunge worth $11,714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BG. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Bunge during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,686,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bunge by 203.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 651,891 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,945,000 after buying an additional 436,890 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of Bunge by 51.9% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,190,931 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $96,847,000 after buying an additional 406,997 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Bunge by 7.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,114,439 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $321,543,000 after buying an additional 301,718 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Bunge by 22.1% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,591,598 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $129,428,000 after buying an additional 288,434 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BG. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Bunge from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Bunge from $98.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Bunge from $98.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Bunge from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Bunge in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $94.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bunge has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.22.

Bunge stock opened at $98.19 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $92.06 and its 200-day moving average is $85.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.69. Bunge Limited has a 1 year low of $64.51 and a 1 year high of $99.93. The company has a market cap of $13.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.17, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.65.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $3.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $2.30. Bunge had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 29.63%. The company had revenue of $14.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.89 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.47 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bunge Limited will post 12.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be given a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.20%.

Bunge Profile

Bunge Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the supply and transportation of agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Sugar and Bioenergy, and Fertilizer. The Agribusiness segment involves in the purchase, storage, transportation, processing, and sale of agricultural commodities and commodity products.

