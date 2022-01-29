Bushveld Minerals (LON:BMN) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $10.71

Shares of Bushveld Minerals Limited (LON:BMN) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 10.71 ($0.14) and traded as low as GBX 9 ($0.12). Bushveld Minerals shares last traded at GBX 9.25 ($0.12), with a volume of 2,919,199 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BMN shares. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 27 ($0.36) price objective on shares of Bushveld Minerals in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 27 ($0.36) target price on shares of Bushveld Minerals in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 9.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 10.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.93. The firm has a market capitalization of £116.53 million and a PE ratio of -3.43.

Bushveld Minerals Limited operates as an integrated primary vanadium producer and energy storage solutions provider in South Africa. Its flagship vanadium platform is involved in the vanadium mining and processing activities; and holding Mokopane vanadium and Brits vanadium projects. The company is also developing and promoting vanadium in the global energy storage market through the application of vanadium redox flow batteries.

