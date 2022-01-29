Bytecoin (BCN) Reaches Market Cap of $32.80 Million

Bytecoin (CURRENCY:BCN) traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. Bytecoin has a total market cap of $32.80 million and approximately $50,471.00 worth of Bytecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bytecoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Bytecoin has traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Bytecoin alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $152.07 or 0.00400425 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000573 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000372 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0475 or 0.00000125 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000286 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000007 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Bytecoin Profile

Bytecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 4th, 2012. Bytecoin’s total supply is 184,066,828,814 coins. The Reddit community for Bytecoin is /r/BytecoinBCN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bytecoin’s official Twitter account is @Bytecoin_BCN and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bytecoin’s official website is bytecoin.org . Bytecoin’s official message board is bytecointalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Bytecoin (BCN) is the first currency based on the CryptoNote technology and launched back in July, 2012. BCN protects your privacy with completely untraceable and anonymous transactions so it is deservedly called the next generation anonymous cryptocurrency. It is a fully independent currency which has been developing separately from Bitcoin and its forks. The basis for the creation of Bytecoin was the CryptoNote unique technology. “

Buying and Selling Bytecoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bytecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bytecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bytecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bytecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.