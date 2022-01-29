ByteNext Hits 24-Hour Volume of $41,949.00 (BNU)

ByteNext (CURRENCY:BNU) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 29th. ByteNext has a market capitalization of $854,259.62 and approximately $41,949.00 worth of ByteNext was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ByteNext has traded 2.1% higher against the dollar. One ByteNext coin can currently be purchased for $0.0495 or 0.00000130 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

ByteNext Coin Profile

ByteNext’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,250,000 coins. ByteNext’s official Twitter account is @bytenextio

Buying and Selling ByteNext

