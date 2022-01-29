Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $179.07.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CDNS shares. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Cadence Design Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $183.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th.

Shares of Cadence Design Systems stock opened at $145.42 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $173.66 and a 200-day moving average of $164.38. Cadence Design Systems has a 1-year low of $118.11 and a 1-year high of $192.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $40.30 billion, a PE ratio of 58.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.07.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, President Anirudh Devgan sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.00, for a total value of $4,475,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.40, for a total transaction of $154,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 139,233 shares of company stock worth $24,098,405. 2.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,029,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $216,223,000. National Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,849 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,102,000. Finally, Highview Capital Management LLC DE purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,104,000. 83.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. The company was founded by Alberto Sangiovanni-Vincentelli, Gudmundur A.

