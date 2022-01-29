California Public Employees Retirement System Acquires 13,381 Shares of KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE)

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 504,137 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,381 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.06% of KE worth $9,206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. lifted its holdings in KE by 77.3% during the third quarter. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. now owns 16,377,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,046,000 after acquiring an additional 7,141,645 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in KE by 0.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,242,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,326,000 after acquiring an additional 114,130 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new position in KE during the second quarter worth about $623,140,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of KE by 109.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,407,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,884,000 after purchasing an additional 4,387,539 shares during the period. Finally, TB Alternative Assets Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of KE in the 3rd quarter valued at about $148,722,000.

Several research firms have issued reports on BEKE. Barclays began coverage on KE in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded KE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised KE from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $21.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KE has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.91.

NYSE:BEKE opened at $18.93 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.19. The company has a market cap of $22.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.17, a P/E/G ratio of 5.21 and a beta of -1.38. KE Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.15 and a 52-week high of $76.92.

KE (NYSE:BEKE) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.69). The company had revenue of $18.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.28 billion. KE had a net margin of 1.73% and a return on equity of 2.17%. KE’s revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that KE Holdings Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services.

