California Public Employees Retirement System Acquires 1,728 Shares of Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH)

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 141,843 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,728 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.22% of Black Hills worth $8,902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. lifted its position in Black Hills by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. now owns 17,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Black Hills by 211.4% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 473,312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,063,000 after acquiring an additional 321,340 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Black Hills by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 740,901 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,626,000 after acquiring an additional 23,212 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in Black Hills by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 52,436 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,291,000 after acquiring an additional 5,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Black Hills by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,838,281 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $554,690,000 after acquiring an additional 174,725 shares in the last quarter. 86.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:BKH opened at $67.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.47. Black Hills Co. has a 52 week low of $58.42 and a 52 week high of $72.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $67.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.51.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $380.60 million during the quarter. Black Hills had a net margin of 12.96% and a return on equity of 8.87%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Black Hills Co. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be paid a $0.595 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.50%.

Black Hills Profile

Black Hills Corp. is a diversified energy company. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, Mining, and Corporate and Other. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in South Dakota, Wyoming, Colorado, and Montana.

