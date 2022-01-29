California Public Employees Retirement System Acquires 4,502 Shares of Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO)

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 277,524 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,502 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.22% of Sonos worth $8,981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sonos in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Sonos in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sonos by 60.3% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Sonos in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of Sonos in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Institutional investors own 77.99% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Patrick Spence sold 65,237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.14, for a total transaction of $1,770,532.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on SONO. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Sonos from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sonos from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sonos has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

Shares of SONO opened at $22.97 on Friday. Sonos, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.46 and a 1 year high of $44.72. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.88. The stock has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 19.47, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.87.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04. Sonos had a return on equity of 41.99% and a net margin of 9.24%. The business had revenue of $359.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. Sonos’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sonos, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sonos Company Profile

Sonos, Inc engages in the provision of multi-room wireless smart home sound systems. It supports streaming services around the world, providing customers with access to music, Internet radio, podcasts and audiobooks, with control from Android smartphones, iPhone or iPad. The company was founded by Mai Trung, John MacFarlane, Craig A.

