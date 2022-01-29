California Public Employees Retirement System Acquires 8,180 Shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA)

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 451,992 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,180 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.10% of Under Armour worth $7,919,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in UA. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Under Armour by 42.2% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Under Armour in the second quarter worth $35,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 1,372.9% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,787 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 1,651.7% during the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 4,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 3,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 52.8% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 9,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 3,111 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.56% of the company’s stock.

Under Armour stock opened at $15.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.69. Under Armour, Inc. has a one year low of $14.77 and a one year high of $23.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a PE ratio of 16.56 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.18 and its 200 day moving average is $18.95.

Under Armour (NYSE:UA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.16. Under Armour had a return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 7.82%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter.

In other Under Armour news, COO Colin Browne sold 47,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.04, for a total value of $1,000,452.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Kevin A. Plank sold 336,899 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.31, for a total value of $7,516,216.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 651,289 shares of company stock worth $14,166,091 over the last three months. Insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on UA. B. Riley reduced their price target on Under Armour from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 10th. TheStreet upgraded Under Armour from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Under Armour from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.67.

Under Armour Company Profile

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The North America segment comprises of U.S.

