California Public Employees Retirement System Boosts Holdings in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW)

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 266,181 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,222 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.23% of ACI Worldwide worth $8,180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ACIW. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of ACI Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of ACI Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at $113,000. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of ACI Worldwide in the 3rd quarter valued at $120,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of ACI Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ACI Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at $227,000. 95.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Scott W. Behrens sold 37,905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.72, for a total value of $1,202,346.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Ram Kumar Puppala bought 2,000 shares of ACI Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.49 per share, with a total value of $56,980.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACIW opened at $34.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.39 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.39 and a 1-year high of $43.23.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $316.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.99 million. ACI Worldwide had a return on equity of 14.03% and a net margin of 6.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 EPS.

ACI Worldwide Company Profile

ACI Worldwide, Inc engages in the development, marketing, installation, and support of software products and solutions primarily focused on facilitating real-time electronic payments. It operates through the following segments: ACI on Premise and ACI on Demand. The ACI on Premise segment serves customers who manage their software on site.

