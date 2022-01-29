California Public Employees Retirement System Boosts Stock Holdings in Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU)

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,204,506 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,888 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Lufax were worth $8,407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Lufax by 463.5% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 4,616 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Lufax during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Lufax during the 2nd quarter valued at $134,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Lufax by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 22,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 3,699 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Lufax during the 3rd quarter valued at $178,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LU. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Lufax from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lufax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lufax currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.74.

Lufax stock opened at $4.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.25, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. Lufax Holding Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $4.19 and a fifty-two week high of $18.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.94.

Lufax (NYSE:LU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($1.30). The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. Lufax had a net margin of 28.26% and a return on equity of 19.55%. Sell-side analysts predict that Lufax Holding Ltd will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Lufax Company Profile

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. It offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. The company also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions.

