California Public Employees Retirement System Boosts Stock Holdings in Vimeo, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VMEOV)

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Vimeo, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VMEOV) by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 289,659 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,816 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Vimeo were worth $8,507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VMEOV. Yakira Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vimeo during the second quarter worth about $1,458,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vimeo during the second quarter worth about $18,632,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Vimeo during the second quarter worth about $591,000. Phoenician Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vimeo during the second quarter worth about $5,966,000. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vimeo during the second quarter worth about $3,056,000.

VMEOV stock opened at $52.08 on Friday. Vimeo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.08 and a 1 year high of $58.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $52.08 and a 200 day moving average of $52.08.

Vimeo, Inc owns and operates an online video platform for users to upload, share, and watch videos. The company's platform provides video player, collaboration, marketing, live streaming, analystics, hosting, and management solutions. It also provides Vimeo On Demand, an open self-distribution service that enables users to sell their works directly to their audiences and retain a share of the revenue after transaction costs; and Vimeo Create, a suite of tools for making social videos.

