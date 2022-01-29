California Public Employees Retirement System Buys Shares of 175,208 Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO)

California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 175,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,682,000. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.20% of Victoria’s Secret as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. City Holding Co. acquired a new stake in Victoria’s Secret in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret in the third quarter valued at $29,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret in the third quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret in the third quarter valued at $50,000. 90.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Shares of NYSE:VSCO opened at $55.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $53.36. Victoria’s Secret has a 12 month low of $45.65 and a 12 month high of $76.00.
In other news, CEO Gregory Unis sold 6,357 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.19, for a total value of $363,556.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Anne Sheehan sold 1,033 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.80, for a total value of $59,707.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.
Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Victoria’s Secret from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Victoria’s Secret from $87.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Victoria’s Secret from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $69.00 target price (down from $76.00) on shares of Victoria’s Secret in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on Victoria’s Secret from $73.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Victoria’s Secret currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.00.
Victoria’s Secret Profile
Victoria’s Secret & Co is an intimate specialty retailer offering assortment of modern, fashion-inspired collections including signature bras, panties, lingerie, casual sleepwear and athleisure, as well as prestige fragrances and body care. Victoria’s Secret & Co is based in COLUMBUS, Ohio.
