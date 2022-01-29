California Public Employees Retirement System Buys Shares of 175,208 Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO)

California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 175,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,682,000. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.20% of Victoria’s Secret as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. City Holding Co. acquired a new stake in Victoria’s Secret in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret in the third quarter valued at $29,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret in the third quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret in the third quarter valued at $50,000. 90.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:VSCO opened at $55.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $53.36. Victoria’s Secret has a 12 month low of $45.65 and a 12 month high of $76.00.

Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Victoria’s Secret will post 7.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Gregory Unis sold 6,357 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.19, for a total value of $363,556.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Anne Sheehan sold 1,033 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.80, for a total value of $59,707.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Victoria’s Secret from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Victoria’s Secret from $87.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Victoria’s Secret from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $69.00 target price (down from $76.00) on shares of Victoria’s Secret in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on Victoria’s Secret from $73.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Victoria’s Secret currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.00.

Victoria’s Secret Profile

Victoria’s Secret & Co is an intimate specialty retailer offering assortment of modern, fashion-inspired collections including signature bras, panties, lingerie, casual sleepwear and athleisure, as well as prestige fragrances and body care. Victoria’s Secret & Co is based in COLUMBUS, Ohio.

