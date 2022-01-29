California Public Employees Retirement System Buys Shares of 256,147 Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI)

California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 256,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,974,000. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.05% of Albertsons Companies at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ACI. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of Albertsons Companies by 2.9% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 17,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Albertsons Companies by 82.5% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 23,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 10,803 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Albertsons Companies by 557.1% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 102,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,017,000 after purchasing an additional 86,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Albertsons Companies by 2.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,248,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,555,000 after purchasing an additional 31,005 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ACI opened at $26.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43. The company has a market cap of $12.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of -0.20. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.97 and a fifty-two week high of $37.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.57.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 11th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $16.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.04 billion. Albertsons Companies had a net margin of 1.45% and a return on equity of 92.76%. Albertsons Companies’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 26th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 25th. Albertsons Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.74%.

Several analysts have recently commented on ACI shares. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Albertsons Companies from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Albertsons Companies from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Albertsons Companies from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Albertsons Companies from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Albertsons Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.06.

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. As of February 27, 2021, it operated 2,277 stores under various banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Pavilions, Randalls, Tom Thumb, Carrs, Jewel-Osco, Acme, Shaw's, Star Market, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Haggen, Kings Food Markets, and Balducci's Food Lovers Market; and 1,727 pharmacies, 1,313 in-store branded coffee shops, 400 adjacent fuel centers, 22 distribution centers, and 20 manufacturing facilities, as well as various digital platforms.

