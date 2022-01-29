California Public Employees Retirement System Buys Shares of 75,131 Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT)

California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 75,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,162,000. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.14% of Sprout Social at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SPT. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 303.4% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,216,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,790,000 after purchasing an additional 915,010 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 28.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,426,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,369,000 after purchasing an additional 753,840 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 84.5% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,073,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,981,000 after purchasing an additional 491,704 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 47.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 831,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,378,000 after purchasing an additional 268,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 8.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,222,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,153,000 after purchasing an additional 245,816 shares in the last quarter. 76.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sprout Social alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SPT shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $155.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $162.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $146.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPT opened at $63.22 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $86.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.09. Sprout Social, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.45 and a fifty-two week high of $145.42. The firm has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -137.43 and a beta of 0.99.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $49.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.13) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

In other Sprout Social news, President Ryan Paul Barretto sold 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.98, for a total transaction of $716,688.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.12, for a total transaction of $2,051,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 161,623 shares of company stock valued at $16,061,310 in the last quarter. 14.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sprout Social Company Profile

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

Further Reading: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for Sprout Social Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprout Social and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.