California Public Employees Retirement System Decreases Holdings in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT)

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its stake in shares of Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 229,821 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,845 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.23% of Avnet worth $8,496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AVT. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Avnet by 1.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,914,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,450,000 after buying an additional 119,340 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Avnet by 7.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,375,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,354,000 after buying an additional 316,367 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Avnet by 4.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,239,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,904,000 after buying an additional 182,436 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Avnet by 29.2% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,594,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,902,000 after buying an additional 585,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Avnet by 0.6% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,572,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,105,000 after buying an additional 15,121 shares during the last quarter. 95.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AVT opened at $39.45 on Friday. Avnet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.82 and a 1-year high of $45.43. The stock has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.24. Avnet had a net margin of 1.59% and a return on equity of 8.92%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Avnet, Inc. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. Avnet’s payout ratio is 29.91%.

In other news, CFO Thomas Liguori sold 21,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total value of $907,601.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AVT shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Avnet from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Avnet from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Avnet from $49.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Avnet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avnet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.20.

About Avnet

Avnet, Inc engages in the distribution and sale of electronic components. It operates through the Electronics Components and Farnell segments. The Electronics Components segment markets and sells semiconductors, interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices, and integrated components. The Farnell segment involves in the distribution of electronic components and related products to the electronic system design community utilizing multi-channel sales and marketing resources.

