California Public Employees Retirement System Decreases Holdings in The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN)

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its stake in shares of The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 400,191 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 15,697 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.18% of Wendy’s worth $8,676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Wendy’s by 51.9% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,327 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Wendy’s by 23.2% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 69,623 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after buying an additional 13,115 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of Wendy’s by 5.3% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 39,298 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $920,000 after buying an additional 1,984 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in shares of Wendy’s by 12.2% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 22,859 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 2,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. raised its position in shares of Wendy’s by 48.0% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 24,711 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 8,012 shares during the last quarter. 70.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ WEN opened at $22.61 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.32, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.07. The Wendy’s Company has a one year low of $18.86 and a one year high of $29.46. The firm has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.57, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.96.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. Wendy’s had a net margin of 9.85% and a return on equity of 34.33%. The business had revenue of $470.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $471.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that The Wendy’s Company will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. Wendy’s’s payout ratio is 58.54%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Argus cut shares of Wendy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Wendy’s from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Wendy’s from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Wendy’s in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Wendy’s in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.78.

The Wendy’s Co engages in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants. It offers hamburgers and related products, such as chicken breast sandwiches, nuggets, chili, and baked potatoes, French fries, freshly prepared salads, soft drinks, milk, coffee, frosty deserts, and kid’s meals.

