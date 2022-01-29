California Public Employees Retirement System Decreases Stock Holdings in Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH)

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its position in Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) by 8.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 210,137 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,817 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.09% of Oak Street Health worth $8,937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Oak Street Health in the third quarter valued at about $508,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oak Street Health in the third quarter valued at about $161,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Oak Street Health by 23.5% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after acquiring an additional 2,948 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Oak Street Health by 8.5% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 9,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Oak Street Health by 34.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,308,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,841,000 after buying an additional 1,854,780 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on OSH shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Oak Street Health from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Oak Street Health from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Oak Street Health from $45.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Oak Street Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $33.00 price target (down previously from $44.00) on shares of Oak Street Health in a research report on Friday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.67.

In related news, COO Geoffrey M. Price sold 27,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total transaction of $875,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, COO Geoffrey M. Price sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total transaction of $312,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 253,713 shares of company stock worth $9,459,253. Insiders own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE OSH opened at $15.62 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.78. The company has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of -9.64 and a beta of 1.14. Oak Street Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.41 and a 52-week high of $66.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.88, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 2.78.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $388.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.53 million. Oak Street Health had a negative return on equity of 133.13% and a negative net margin of 27.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 78.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.15) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Oak Street Health, Inc. will post -1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Oak Street Health

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 79 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.

