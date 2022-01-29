California Public Employees Retirement System Decreases Stock Holdings in The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK)

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its holdings in The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) by 7.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 221,765 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,753 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.14% of AZEK worth $8,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in AZEK by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 875,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,976,000 after purchasing an additional 81,117 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in shares of AZEK by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,798,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,684,000 after buying an additional 193,417 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of AZEK by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,752,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,539,000 after buying an additional 475,077 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of AZEK during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,292,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AZEK by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,969,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,228,000 after buying an additional 3,011,989 shares during the last quarter. 95.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AZEK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of AZEK from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of AZEK in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.56.

In other AZEK news, SVP Jonathan Skelly sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.64, for a total value of $475,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Scott Vanwinter sold 20,000 shares of AZEK stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.22, for a total transaction of $904,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 87,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,686,930. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

AZEK stock opened at $31.19 on Friday. The AZEK Company Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.90 and a fifty-two week high of $51.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 3.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $40.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.49. The company has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a PE ratio of 51.98 and a beta of 1.47.

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $346.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $329.50 million. AZEK had a net margin of 7.91% and a return on equity of 10.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The AZEK Company Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

AZEK Profile

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates through Residential and Commercial segments. Its products include decks, rails, trims, accessories, and specialty exteriors; and partitions, lockers, and polymer solutions.

