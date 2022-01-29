California Public Employees Retirement System Grows Holdings in Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE)

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,529 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,297 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.23% of Franklin Electric worth $8,347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FELE. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 227.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,081 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 1,445 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Franklin Electric by 18.1% during the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,683 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Franklin Electric by 8,026.5% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,709 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 14,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Franklin Electric during the third quarter worth $182,000. Institutional investors own 77.71% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Franklin Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 10th.

FELE stock opened at $85.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.74 and a beta of 0.97. Franklin Electric Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.66 and a 1 year high of $96.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $91.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.71.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $459.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $432.68 million. Franklin Electric had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 9.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Franklin Electric Co., Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be paid a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. This is a boost from Franklin Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 2nd. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.57%.

In other news, insider Jonathan M. Grandon sold 872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.66, for a total transaction of $77,311.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John J. Haines sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.15, for a total value of $270,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,872 shares of company stock worth $606,032 over the last quarter. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Franklin Electric Profile

Franklin Electric Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of water and fuel pumping systems. It operates through the following business segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment designs, manufactures, and sells water pumping systems, submersible motors, pumps, electronic controls, and related parts and equipment.

