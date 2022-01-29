California Public Employees Retirement System Has $8.59 Million Holdings in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC)

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 487,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 10,118 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.22% of Physicians Realty Trust worth $8,591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DOC. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 202.1% in the 2nd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,671,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,339,000 after buying an additional 1,787,205 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 46,092.6% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,720,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,318,000 after buying an additional 1,716,951 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 175.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,088,080 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330,488 shares in the last quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC boosted its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 42.2% in the second quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 3,465,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 107.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,880,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,735,000 after purchasing an additional 974,350 shares in the last quarter. 85.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on DOC shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Physicians Realty Trust from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 29th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Physicians Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Physicians Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.20.

DOC stock opened at $17.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.77, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.85. Physicians Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $16.92 and a twelve month high of $19.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.37 and a 200-day moving average of $18.47.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $115.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.02 million. Physicians Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.72% and a net margin of 16.48%. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.13%. Physicians Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 270.60%.

Physicians Realty Trust Profile

Physicians Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, owning, and managing of healthcare properties. Its principal investments include medical office buildings; outpatient treatment facilities; acute and post-acute care hospitals; as well as other real estate integral to healthcare providers.

