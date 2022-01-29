California Public Employees Retirement System Has $8.93 Million Stock Position in Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT)

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its stake in Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 215,544 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,581 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.23% of Adient worth $8,934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ProVise Management Group LLC increased its position in Adient by 4.6% during the third quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 7,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Adient by 4.7% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its position in Adient by 17.6% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 5,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Adient by 34.3% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in Adient by 0.4% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 208,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,630,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. 91.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays downgraded Adient from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. TheStreet upgraded Adient from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Adient from $50.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Adient from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Adient presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.11.

Shares of ADNT opened at $40.22 on Friday. Adient plc has a one year low of $31.88 and a one year high of $53.17. The company has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 3.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.96.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.41. Adient had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 9.75%. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Adient plc will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Adient news, EVP Jerome J. Dorlack sold 7,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.95, for a total transaction of $366,210.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Adient Company Profile

Adient plc manufactures automotive seating systems. The firm’s products include complete seats, commercial vehicle seats, structures and mechanisms, foam, fabrics, and trim. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA and Asia. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

