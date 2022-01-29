California Public Employees Retirement System Has $8.97 Million Holdings in Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD)

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its position in Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 325,551 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,904 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.19% of Nomad Foods worth $8,972,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nomad Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nomad Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at about $82,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group increased its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 9,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cipher Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Nomad Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at about $315,000. 78.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NOMD stock opened at $25.61 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Nomad Foods Limited has a 12 month low of $23.18 and a 12 month high of $31.85. The company has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.29 and a beta of 0.67.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. Nomad Foods had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 8.24%. The company had revenue of $599.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $596.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Nomad Foods Limited will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NOMD. Citigroup started coverage on Nomad Foods in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nomad Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Mizuho started coverage on Nomad Foods in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Nomad Foods from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Nomad Foods from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Nomad Foods has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.13.

Nomad Foods Ltd. operates as a holding company, which manufactures and sells frozen foods for human consumption. It offers its products under the brands LUTOSA, la Cocinera, Birds Eye, Iglo, and Findus. The company was founded by Noam Gottesman and Sir Martin E. Franklin in April 2014 and is headquartered in Middlesex, the United Kingdom.

