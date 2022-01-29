California Public Employees Retirement System Has $9.08 Million Stake in BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU)

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its position in BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 217,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,635 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.24% of BankUnited worth $9,084,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of BankUnited in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of BankUnited by 35.4% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in shares of BankUnited in the 2nd quarter valued at about $205,000. Xponance Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BankUnited in the 2nd quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of BankUnited in the 3rd quarter valued at about $228,000. 99.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on BKU shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on BankUnited from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Piper Sandler downgraded BankUnited from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised BankUnited from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on BankUnited from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded BankUnited from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.78.

Shares of NYSE BKU opened at $41.64 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $42.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.80. The company has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. BankUnited, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.44 and a twelve month high of $50.71.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.19. BankUnited had a return on equity of 12.21% and a net margin of 34.24%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that BankUnited, Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.00%.

BankUnited Profile

BankUnited, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services through its subsidiary, BankUnited, N.A.. Its services include corporate banking services, commercial real estate, treasury management, business checking accounts, business online banking solutions, and home mortgages.

