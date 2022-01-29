California Public Employees Retirement System Lowers Stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT)

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 312,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,260 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.20% of Blackstone Mortgage Trust worth $9,460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BXMT. Edge Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 79.2% in the third quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 400.0% in the third quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 1,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 1,000.0% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the first quarter worth $55,000. 51.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock opened at $30.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.99 and its 200 day moving average is $31.71. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.38 and a 52-week high of $34.04.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 54.64% and a return on equity of 8.13%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 96.88%.

BXMT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Blackstone Mortgage Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

In other Blackstone Mortgage Trust news, EVP Douglas N. Armer sold 849 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.01, for a total transaction of $26,327.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Douglas N. Armer sold 832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.46, for a total transaction of $27,838.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,469 shares of company stock worth $79,567 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

About Blackstone Mortgage Trust

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate finance company, which engages in originating senior loans collateralized by commercial real estate. Its investment objective is to preserve and protect shareholder capital while producing risk-adjusted returns primarily through dividends generated from current income from its loan portfolio.

