California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 1,309 Shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM)

California Public Employees Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 103,992 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,309 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.19% of MSC Industrial Direct worth $8,339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 1,022.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 71.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct in the 3rd quarter valued at $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.24% of the company’s stock.

MSM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on MSC Industrial Direct from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MSC Industrial Direct from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised MSC Industrial Direct from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MSC Industrial Direct presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.57.

NYSE MSM opened at $81.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $77.47 and a twelve month high of $96.23. The company has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.58 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $83.20 and its 200 day moving average is $83.86.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $848.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $839.63 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 24.06% and a net margin of 7.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 11th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 10th. MSC Industrial Direct’s payout ratio is presently 68.81%.

MSC Industrial Direct Profile

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc engages in the distribution of metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations products and services to manufacturing companies. Its products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking, fasteners, flat stock, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

