California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 2,988 Shares of Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL)

California Public Employees Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 245,178 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,988 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.21% of Air Lease worth $9,645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of Air Lease during the third quarter worth approximately $1,003,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 51.5% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 332,998 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,883,000 after purchasing an additional 113,213 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 109.0% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 32,829 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 17,122 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 29.4% during the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 27,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 6,319 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 13.7% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,425 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the period. 89.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Air Lease from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Air Lease from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Air Lease from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

Shares of NYSE:AL opened at $39.02 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.02. Air Lease Co. has a 1 year low of $36.52 and a 1 year high of $52.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 3.49 and a quick ratio of 3.49.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The transportation company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $524.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $484.58 million. Air Lease had a net margin of 19.99% and a return on equity of 6.19%. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Air Lease Co. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This is a boost from Air Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Air Lease’s payout ratio is presently 22.70%.

In other Air Lease news, EVP Alex A. Khatibi sold 15,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total transaction of $710,937.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.46% of the company’s stock.

Air Lease Corp. engages in the provision of aircraft leasing business. It focuses on purchasing new commercial jet transport aircraft directly from aircraft manufacturers, and leasing those aircraft to airlines throughout the world with the intention to generate attractive returns on equity. The company was founded by Steven F.

