California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 3,419 Shares of Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR)

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its stake in shares of Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 138,613 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,419 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.22% of Kemper worth $9,258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Kemper by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,705 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its holdings in Kemper by 5.8% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 5,856 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in Kemper by 2.0% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 21,639 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,445,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Kemper by 1.4% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 36,165 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,673,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in Kemper by 4.4% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 11,865 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $792,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. 74.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KMPR opened at $59.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $57.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.55. Kemper Co. has a twelve month low of $51.39 and a twelve month high of $83.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.86 and a beta of 0.71.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The insurance provider reported ($1.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($1.12). Kemper had a net margin of 1.45% and a return on equity of 0.41%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Kemper Co. will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Kemper’s payout ratio is 106.90%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on KMPR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kemper from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Kemper from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, November 1st.

In other Kemper news, Director Robert Joseph Joyce bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $57.71 per share, for a total transaction of $28,855.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Anastasios Omiridis sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.71, for a total transaction of $47,768.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Kemper

Kemper Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the property and casualty insurance, and life and health insurance businesses. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property and Casualty Insurance, and Life and Health Insurance. The Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance segment provides personal and commercial automobile insurance.

