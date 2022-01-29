California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 4,533 Shares of The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN)

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its position in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 190,657 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,533 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.20% of The Hain Celestial Group worth $8,156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HAIN. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 49.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 181,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,199,000 after purchasing an additional 60,175 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 61.7% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 125,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,030,000 after purchasing an additional 47,840 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 0.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,310,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,579,000 after purchasing an additional 5,410 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 1.9% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 55,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 8.4% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 68,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,731,000 after purchasing an additional 5,304 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.73% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Engaged Capital Llc sold 14,079,504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $633,577,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 16.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:HAIN opened at $36.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.92. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.16 and a 1 year high of $48.88. The company has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.96 and a beta of 0.67.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. The Hain Celestial Group had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 5.00%. The business had revenue of $454.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $443.72 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI raised The Hain Celestial Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Mizuho began coverage on The Hain Celestial Group in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Maxim Group increased their price target on The Hain Celestial Group from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Hain Celestial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.86.

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc engages in the production and distribution of organic and natural products. Its brands include Alba Botanica, Avalon Organics, Earth’s Best, JASON, Live Clean, Imagine, and Queen Helene. The company was founded by Irwin David Simon on May 19, 1993 and is headquartered in Lake Success, NY.

